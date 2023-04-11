Pittsfield: Bird e-scooters return to city

The city of Pittsfield and Bird, a leader in environmentally-friendly micro-electric transportation, have teamed up again to bring shared e-scooters back to the city.
The scooters provide a safe, eco-friendly way to get around, shop local and offer residents without cars or with limited access to public transit a reliable, convenient transportation option.
Bird launched a pilot program with Pittsfield last spring that was a resounding success. Residents of and visitors to Pittsfield completed over 25,000 rides on Bird Scooters in 2022, from the May launch until November/December.
A number of features and benefits make Bird scooters accessible to all riders, including its Community Pricing Program, where low-income riders, veterans, senior citizens, select local nonprofits, and community organizations receive a 50 percent discount.
Those who qualify can sign up by downloading the Bird app, creating an account, and emailing proof of eligibility to access@bird.co.
Riders are reminded of the following rules: only one person per scooter; utilize the designated bike lanes where available; no riding on the sidewalks; follow the rules of the road; wear a helmet; and park the scooter adequately.
Questions concerning Bird scooters can be emailed to Pittsfield311@bird.co and a member of the Bird team will follow up.