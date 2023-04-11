<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Bird e-scooters return to city

The city of Pittsfield and Bird, a leader in environmentally-friendly micro-electric transportation, have teamed up again to bring shared e-scooters back to the city.

The scooters provide a safe, eco-friendly way to get around, shop local and offer residents without cars or with limited access to public transit a reliable, convenient transportation option.

Bird launched a pilot program with Pittsfield last spring that was a resounding success. Residents of and visitors to Pittsfield completed over 25,000 rides on Bird Scooters in 2022, from the May launch until November/December.

A number of features and benefits make Bird scooters accessible to all riders, including its Community Pricing Program, where low-income riders, veterans, senior citizens, select local nonprofits, and community organizations receive a 50 percent discount.

Those who qualify can sign up by downloading the Bird app, creating an account, and emailing proof of eligibility to access@bird.co.

Riders are reminded of the following rules: only one person per scooter; utilize the designated bike lanes where available; no riding on the sidewalks; follow the rules of the road; wear a helmet; and park the scooter adequately.

Questions concerning Bird scooters can be emailed to Pittsfield311@bird.co and a member of the Bird team will follow up.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all