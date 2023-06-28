Austerlitz, N.Y.: 'Birding the Hudson Valley' illustrated author talk

Author Kathryn Schneider will present "Birding the Hudson Valley" for the Austerlitz Historical Society at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at the Old Austerlitz Barn, 11550 NY-22.
The presentation with photos and slides from Schneider’s recent book about her birding adventures and observations will offer tips, guidance and encouragement for bird enthusiasts of all levels to leave their backyard bird feeders and explore the diversity of bird life in Columbia County and beyond.
The program is free and open to the public. Information: oldausterlitz.org.