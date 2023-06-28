<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Austerlitz, N.Y.: 'Birding the Hudson Valley' illustrated author talk

Author Kathryn Schneider will present "Birding the Hudson Valley" for the Austerlitz Historical Society at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at the Old Austerlitz Barn, 11550 NY-22.

The presentation with photos and slides from Schneider’s recent book about her birding adventures and observations will offer tips, guidance and encouragement for bird enthusiasts of all levels to leave their backyard bird feeders and explore the diversity of bird life in Columbia County and beyond.

The program is free and open to the public. Information: oldausterlitz.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all