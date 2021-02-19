Community News Editor / Librarian
Berkshire Medical Center
Daniel Bayly and Bryana Malloy, of Clarksburg, a son, Liam John Bayly, Feb. 12.
Dustin Berry and Shirah Bergman, of North Adams, a daughter, Hazel Lynn Berry, Feb. 15.
Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.
