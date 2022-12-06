<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Great Barrington: Bivalent booster clinic for children, adults

The Southern Berkshire Public Health Collaborative will be hosting a Pfizer bivalent booster clinic for age 5 to 11 and 12+ from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at W.E.B Du Bois Regional Middle School, 313 Monument Valley Road.

Regular dose flu vaccines will also be available. Those eligible for a booster shot must have completed their primary series of the one dose Johnson & Johnson or the two dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

Preregistration is required at tinyurl.com/yc4rkfm8. Walk-ins will not be accepted. For help registering, call Jill Sweet at 413-717-7209 or Jayne Smith at 413-717-8922.

Participants should bring their insurance and COVID cards to the clinic and wear a short-sleeved shirt. Pizza will be provided for those that are vaccinated.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all