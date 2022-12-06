Great Barrington: Bivalent booster clinic for children, adults

The Southern Berkshire Public Health Collaborative will be hosting a Pfizer bivalent booster clinic for age 5 to 11 and 12+ from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at W.E.B Du Bois Regional Middle School, 313 Monument Valley Road.
Regular dose flu vaccines will also be available. Those eligible for a booster shot must have completed their primary series of the one dose Johnson & Johnson or the two dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
Preregistration is required at tinyurl.com/yc4rkfm8. Walk-ins will not be accepted. For help registering, call Jill Sweet at 413-717-7209 or Jayne Smith at 413-717-8922.
Participants should bring their insurance and COVID cards to the clinic and wear a short-sleeved shirt. Pizza will be provided for those that are vaccinated.