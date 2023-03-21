<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Chatham, N.Y.: BKO chamber music in-studio concert

"Into the Reeds," a nontraditional chamber music performance, will be presented by Bend the Knotted Oak at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, in the Hunter-Wade Studio, 40 Church St.

This BKO program includes a mix of 20th-century reed works by Finzi, Grovlez, Perry, Pierné, and Tansman, some jazz-infused repertoire by Bill Douglas and Morton Gould, and a lone standard 19th-century trio by Mikhail Glinka.

The musicians include Olivia Hamilton, clarinet; Matthew Boice, bassoon; Uel Wade, piano; and percussionist Steve Collins.

For reservations and directions, call 518-392-4697 or email uel@uelwade.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

