Chatham, N.Y.: BKO chamber music in-studio concert

"Into the Reeds," a nontraditional chamber music performance, will be presented by Bend the Knotted Oak at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, in the Hunter-Wade Studio, 40 Church St.
This BKO program includes a mix of 20th-century reed works by Finzi, Grovlez, Perry, Pierné, and Tansman, some jazz-infused repertoire by Bill Douglas and Morton Gould, and a lone standard 19th-century trio by Mikhail Glinka.
The musicians include Olivia Hamilton, clarinet; Matthew Boice, bassoon; Uel Wade, piano; and percussionist Steve Collins.
For reservations and directions, call 518-392-4697 or email uel@uelwade.org.