Chatham, N.Y.: Concert by Uel Wade scholarship winners

BKO Chamber Music will present a program of Music by the Masters performed by violinist Aram Kim and pianist William Lauricella, recent teenage winners of the Uel Wade Music Scholarship competition, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in the Hunter-Wade studio, 40 Church St.
Kim, 19, currently at Juilliard, has been the first-prize winner of numerous competitions, a 2020 National Young Arts Winner, and was featured in NPR’s “From the Top.” She has performed in New York’s Merkin Concert Hall, Victor Borge Hall and Carnegie's Weill Recital Hall.
Lauricella, 16, a junior at Bethlehem High School, has studied at the Juilliard and Manhattan School of Music pre-college programs and is a percussionist with the Empire State Youth Orchestra. First place prizes include the CDCYM Chopin competition, the 2021 and 2022 Luzerne Music Center International Senior Concerto Competition and the Schenectady Symphony Louise Parillo Concerto Competition, among others.
A voluntary donation of $15 or more is suggested.