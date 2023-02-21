Great Barrington: Black History Month chamber concert

The South Berkshire Concerts at Simon’s Rock, in partnership with Berkshire Multicultural Bridge, will offer a free performance of music by Black composers from the 18th through 21st centuries at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, in the McConnell Auditorium, Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon's Rock, 84 Alford Road.
The concert commemorating Black History Month will be performed by members of the Harlem Chamber Players, the resident performers at the Schomberg Center for Black Culture in New York City. The ensemble will constitute a string quartet, and will offer works by Joseph Bologne, Florence Price, William Grant Still, George Walker, and Jessie Montgomery.
Free tickets will be available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis and the audience is requested to remain masked during the performance. For further information, call 413-528-7212.