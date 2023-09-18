Great Barrington: Black Legacy Project album release show

The Black Legacy Project will celebrate the Sept. 22 release of its debut album, "Black Legacy Project Vol. 1," with an album release show from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at The Guthrie Center, 2 Van Deusenville Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The Black Legacy Project is a musical celebration of Black history to advance racial solidarity, equity and belonging. Produced by Music in Common, the national project launched in the Berkshires in September 2021. The project was honored as 2022 CNN Champions for Change.
Tickets cost $30 in advance, $35 at the door. For tickets and more information, visit tinyurl.com/2dcxmfka.