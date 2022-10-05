WAM Theatre is offering a two-session workshop on the Black Theatre Aesthetic at 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 9 and 30, via Zoom, in connection with its production of "Cadillac Crew."
The 90-minute sessions will be led by Tatiana Godfrey, co-artistic director of Impro Theater Company in Los Angeles and literary manager at the Cincinnati Playhouse.
Community members are invited to join Godfrey to deepen their understanding of the Black theatre aesthetic and the importance of its representation.
Participants are expected to purchase a ticket to "Cadillac Crew" and attend both the pre- and post-show workshops.
Reservations: wamtheatre.com/workshops.