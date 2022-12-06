<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: Fundraising gala for Blue Rider stables

Blue Rider Stables will host it first fundraising gala since 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Crissey Farm, 426 Stockbridge Road.

The gala will bring Blue Rider's supporters and barn staff together to pay tribute to and celebrate the work of this nonprofit organization — past, present and future.

The gala features dinner and a full program including testimonials and a paddle raising fund drive for specific barn needs such as equine care, general maintenance, capital improvements, etc.

For tickets, visit bluerider.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

