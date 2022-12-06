Great Barrington: Fundraising gala for Blue Rider stables

Blue Rider Stables will host it first fundraising gala since 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Crissey Farm, 426 Stockbridge Road.
The gala will bring Blue Rider's supporters and barn staff together to pay tribute to and celebrate the work of this nonprofit organization — past, present and future.
The gala features dinner and a full program including testimonials and a paddle raising fund drive for specific barn needs such as equine care, general maintenance, capital improvements, etc.
For tickets, visit bluerider.org.