North Adams: Boston Herald editor to deliver MCLA Hardman lecture

Joe Dwinell, executive editor of the Boston Herald and a 1982 graduate of North Adams State College (MCLA), will deliver the Hardman Journalist in Residence Lecture at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, in the Feigenbaum Center for Science and Innovation Atrium.

His lecture is titled "Innovations in Journalism: News Must Never Die."

Dwinell earned a master’s degree in journalism from Boston University and has worked at the Boston Herald for the last 18 years as both an editor and investigative/enterprise reporter. Dwinell has appeared on CNN, Fox, CBS, MSNBC, and ABC and contributed on-air to the former WB56/Boston "Ten O’Clock News" show.

MCLA’s Hardman Lecture Series presents in-depth discussions with leading journalists and is made possible through the Hardman Family Endowment.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

