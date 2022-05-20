Singer-songwriter and multiple Grammy Award-winner James Taylor will give the commencement address at New England Conservatory on Sunday, May 22, at NEC’s Jordan Hall. The Conservatory’s 151st annual commencement ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
In addition to giving the commencement address, NEC will bestow an honorary doctor of music degree on Taylor as well as noted conductor and composer David Amram and children’s music pioneer Ella Jenkins.
The ceremony will take place in person and will be streamed live on NEC’s website at necmusic.edu.