Lanesborough: Bradley Farm Trail winter tree ID hike

Mount Greylock State Reservation will host a winter tree identification hike at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, along the Bradley Farm Trail. Participants will meet at the Visitor Center, 30 Rockwell Road.

Learn how to identify trees during their winter slumber with Department of Conservation & Recreation Management Forester Kevin Podkowka.

Weather appropriate clothing and sturdy snow boots are recommended; traction devices, trekking poles and snowshoes may also be advisable. The program duration is 90 minutes.

This program is free and open to ages 8 and up. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Inclement weather cancels the event.

For more information and/or weather updates, call 413-499-4262.

