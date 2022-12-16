Dalton: Rotary Club supports Branches School

Branches School of the Berkshires has a freshly painted classroom with a new floor and lockers for students thanks to a recent project by Dalton Rotary Club.
Dalton Rotary invested about $3,000 in the paint, lockers and flooring — with help from a $2,000 Rotary District 7890 grant — and its members devoted a Saturday to painting the room and installing the lockers.
Branches Executive Director Helen Bloomer, who cofounded the school with Kassy Vorce, said the project was especially helpful because the state doesn’t approve startup costs.
“We needed a bigger classroom to provide space for sensory input and exercise, as well as an area for older students to work on vocational skills,” said Bloomer. “They put it all together. We’re very appreciative of all they’ve done for us.”
Branches School is a private, nonprofit school for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, leasing space in the First Congregational Church at 514 Main St.
Founded in July 2021 and state-approved in May 2022, the school can accommodate up to 12 children, supported by an equal number of staff, providing students with a one-to-one ratio.
Branches is currently accepting students ages 3-16. Learn more at branchesschooloftheberkshires.org.