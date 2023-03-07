Pittsfield: Irish American Club to honor Bresnahan

The Irish American Club of Berkshire County has named John Bresnahan as the 2023 Berkshire County Irish American of the year.
Bresnahan will be honored at the club’s annual St. Patrick’s Celebration to be held Saturday, March 11, at the Elks Club, 27 Union St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
The celebration will include a complete corned beef dinner and entertainment by Melissa Brinton, bagpiper Mary Brinton and the Breifne Irish Dancers.
Bresnahan is president of Devanny-Condron Funeral Home. In several capacities, he has provided service to the Massachusetts Division of Professional Licensure, maintaining the integrity of its practice with both the consumers and other licensees.
Organizations that have benefitted from Bresnahan’s generosity of time, work, ethics, and intelligence include Soldier On, United Cerebral Palsy, Hospice Care, the Catholic Youth Center, and Berkshire County Arc, just to name a few.
Bresnahan and his wife, Jane, reside in Pittsfield. They have four children.
For more information or tickets, call club President Kevin Cahill at 413-770-7512.