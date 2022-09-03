Daytime bridge repairs and overnight guardrail repair operations will cause lane closures next week on eastbound and westbound portions of I-90 in Stockbridge, Lee and Becket next week, according to a news release from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The work will be conducted at different times and locations from 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, through 5:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9. Lane closures will be in place during repair operations.
The schedule for the work and lane closures will be as follows:
Stockbridge
Bridge repair work will be conducted daily on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 4.5 on Tuesday, September 6, Wednesday, September 7, and Thursday, September 8, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Lee/Becket
Guardrail repair work will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 8.0 to mile marker 19.0 from Tuesday, September 6, through Friday, September 9, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. The overnight hour work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9.
Travel will be allowed through the work zones. The work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to safely and efficiently conduct the guardrail and bridge repair operations.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.