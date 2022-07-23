Bridge and guardrail repairs to cause lane closures on the MassPike

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting daytime and overnight bridge and guardrail repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Lee and Becket next week.
The work will take place at various times and location from Monday through Friday, and will require temporary lane closures to allow for safety.
In Lee, bridge repair operations will be conducted at mile marker 8.4 on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Guardrail repair operations will be conducted nightly from mile marker 8.0 to 12.0 from Monday through Friday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. All work will conclude by 5 a.m. Friday.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.