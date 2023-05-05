Pittsfield: Brien Center hosting mental health talks

Healing from the aftereffects of the pandemic will be the topic of a Community Conversation sponsored by the Brien Center at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the Berkshire Athenaeum.
Dr. Jennifer Michaels, medical director of the Brien Center, will review supports available to those living with post-pandemic mental illness and substance use, as well as techniques that people can learn to help ease stress when feeling overwhelmed.
Christine Macbeth, Brien Center president and CEO, will include highlights of the Brien Center’s long history in the Berkshires.
The one-hour talk launches a series of Community Conversations to be held throughout Berkshire County as part of National Mental Health Awareness Month.
Additional sessions will be held May 24 at the Lenox Library, May 31 at the North Adams Public Library, and June 7 at Berkshire South Regional Community Center, Great Barrington. The free programs begin at 5:30 p.m.