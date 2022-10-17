The Brien Center will celebrate 100+ years of behavioral health care in the Berkshires with an evening of transformational music at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Colonial Theatre.
The celebratory event will feature the Me2/Orchestra, the world’s only classical music organization created for individuals with mental health issues and those who support them. Also featured at the event will be a display of the organization’s history.
Since Dr. Austen Riggs opened the first psychiatric clinic at the former House of Mercy Hospital in Pittsfield in 1920, the two-room Riggs Clinic has grown to a county-wide system of care with 26 locations scattered throughout the Berkshires and more than 400 employees.
The Brien Center now provides mental health services and treatment for addiction to about 10,000 residents a year.
For more information and tickets, visit briencenter.org/100plus/.