Pittsfield: Brien Center launches Community Behavioral Health Center

The Brien Center has announced the launch of its new Community Behavioral Health Center that will provide same-day care to MassHealth clients experiencing a mental health or addiction emergency, while also accelerating access to routine mental health and addiction care for adults and children in need of those services.
Among the many goals of the CBHC is to offer an alternative to hospital emergency departments for MassHealth clients.
“This initiative enables us to provide immediate care in the moment,” said Christine Macbeth, president and CEO of the Brien Center. “If you can’t come to us, we will go to you, wherever you are in the community.”
The CBHC will provide same-day evaluations, urgent and crisis treatment and medications, group support programs, telehealth appointments, and services in locations throughout the community, including schools and homes.
The Brien Center received a multi-million-dollar state contract late last year to create the center. Located at 334 Fenn St., the CBHC opened earlier this month. Emergency help or more information can be obtained by calling 800-252-0227.
The Brien Center’s CBHC is among 25 opening across Massachusetts following a sweeping new bill approved by the state Legislature last year.
Called a “Roadmap for Behavioral Health Reform,” the bill is designed to improve access to mental health and addiction services, increase reimbursement rates for mental health professionals working in agencies like the Brien Center, and alleviate “boarding” in emergency departments, among other goals.