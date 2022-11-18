<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Sheffield: Broadway Cabaret fundraiser slated

Christ Trinity Church announces two performances of a Broadway Cabaret fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Dewey Memorial Hall, 91 Main St.

South County artists with credits from local theater to Broadway itself will perform show tunes from Cole Porter to Stephen Sondheim..

The fundraiser to help support Christ Trinity's work in the community.

Seating is limited to 100 per performance. Nonrefundable tickets cost $30 and must be reserved and paid for in advance via christtrinitychurch.org.

COVID-19 guidelines at the time of the event will be followed. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

