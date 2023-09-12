Dalton American Legion Riders hosting Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall

DALTON — The Dalton American Legion Riders are hosting the 2023 Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall from Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15 to 17, at the Dalton American Legion, 258 North St.
An opening ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, and the closing ceremony is at 6 p.m. Sunday. The wall will be open for public viewing from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
The memorial wall will arrive at the Legion on Thursday, escorted by officers from Berkshire County Sheriff's Department and the Pittsfield Police Department. The Lenox Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police will provide assistance.
The escort will depart at 8:30 a.m. from the Hampton Inn & Suites in Lenox proceeding to Holmes Road, Williams Street, Dalton Division Road, South Street and Main Street, ending at the American Legion on North Street.
The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority will be making a temporary adjustment to its Dalton/Hinsdale Route 4 bus to accommodate riders wishing to view the memorial wall.
The BRTA bus Route 4 will travel to the Dalton American Legion on demand (rider request) from the BRTA Intermodal Transportation Center traveling on North Street, Pittsfield. A bus stop is also available in front of St. Joseph Church.
Riders will need to let the driver know that they want to get off the bus at the American Legion. To depart from the Legion, the rider will need to call BRTA dispatch at 413-499-2782, ext. 2, to request pickup.
For scheduling times of departure and arrival, visit berkshirerta.com. Buses do not run on Sundays.