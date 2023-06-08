Great Barrington: B’Shalom Chorale welcomes singers

New singers are invited to join the B’Shalom Chorale of the Berkshires, a summer chorus of 30 singers that explore Jewish music for chorus. A concert is scheduled for Aug. 9 at Hevreh of Southern Berkshire, 270 State Road.
The first rehearsals will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 14 and 21, at First Congregational Church in Stockbridge before moving to Hevreh.
The chorus, begun in 2014, is led by Berkshire Lyric’s director Jack Brown.
For more information, email BShalomChorale@gmail.com or call 413-418-1836.