Sheffield: Library issues call for Berkshire artists

The Bushnell-Sage Library has been chosen by Mass Humanities to host “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” from March 26 to May 6, 2023, as part of the Smithsonian's Museum on Main Street program, a national, state and local partnership bringing exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations.
In conjunction with the Smithsonian exhibit, the library has issued a call for artists for "Rural Berkshires: Always Adapting," a juried art show open to artists living or working in Berkshire County. Both teens and adults can enter.
All chosen work will be on display at either Dewey Memorial Hall or the Bushnell-Sage Library from April 14 to 28. Submission deadline is Feb. 1. Entry is free.
For more information and an entry form, visit Bushnellsagelibrary.org/crossroads or contact Pattie Owen at ruralberkshiresart@gmail.com.