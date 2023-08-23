Williamstown: Rural Lands hosting butterfly ID walk

Join Williamstown Rural Lands and local butterfly enthusiast Doug Lister for "Butterflies of Sheep Hill" at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. Sheep Hill is located at 671 Cold Spring Road.
Lister will lead a casual walk through the meadow in search of up to 20 species of butterflies ranging from the big and bold eastern tiger swallowtail to the tiny and elusive least skipper.
To register for this free event and for more information, visit rurallands.org/events, call 413-458-2494, or email programs@rurallands.org.