"From the Ashes," a film by former California resident Jaye Alison Moscariello, will be screened at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Sandisfield Arts Center, 5 Hammertown Road. The screening will be preceded by an artist talk at 2 p.m.
The film is a broad brushstroke of how one small community in California responded to the 2017 Redwood Complex Fires by using creative arts workshops to help survivors of the fire work through their pain and loss. The resulting 171 works from 69 participants were shown in four venues in Mendocino County, Calif.
Moscariello's exhibit, "California Dreamin’ — An Art Retrospective from the 1990s-2020," is on view at Sandisfield Arts Center through Oct. 8.
