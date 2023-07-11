Richmond: Chili, chowder fest to benefit camp

A Chili & Chowder Fest to benefit Camp Russell will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Camp Russell, 341 Boys Club Road. The fundraiser is open to ages 21 and older.
Attendees can sample chili and chowder from various local restaurants. There will be boat rides, lawn games and live music.
The $30 ticket includes chili, chowder and two tokens for the grill. The bar will include beer, wine and hard seltzer. Tokens must be purchased for the bar and grill. One token equals $1.
Tickets are available online at tinyurl.com/ykav4srx and at the door while they last.