Cadet Holly Boudreau of Clarksburg, a 2020 Drury High School graduate, has finished her first year at the Air Force Academy on the dean’s list both semesters and the commandant’s list for military achievements during her second semester.
Boudreau was selected as a member of the Academy’s Scholar Program which helps academically talented cadets to reach their full potential by offering a unique and challenging path through the curriculum, providing for intellectually talented and well-rounded leaders.
This summer, she participated in USAFA’s Interpersonal Leadership Training program that requires cadets to take various academic courses focusing on emotional intelligence, growth mindset, and innovation, and addresses moral and ethical dilemmas while processing the experience, along with a ropes course which includes experiences for team development and individual challenge activities.
She participated in USAFA’s Basic Freefall Parachuting Program which helps develop leadership traits. Cadets receive instruction in basic free fall parachuting and familiarization with emergency parachuting. After the completion of five jumps, Boudreau earned the Air Force basic parachutist badge "Jump Wings," which she can wear on her uniform for her Air Force career.
Boudreau, daughter of Don and Laurie Boudreau, plans to study behavioral science with a minor in Spanish.