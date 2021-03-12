Lily Ouillette, daughter of Shawn and Julie Ouillette of Pittsfield, has been named to the dean's list at Salve Regina University in Newport, R.I., for the fall 2020 semester. Ouillette is majoring in music education. She is a 2020 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
Connor Blodgett of Great Barrington achieved dean's list honors during the fall 2020 semester at Vermont Technical College where he is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in the computer engineering technology program. Dean's list requires a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
Elizabeth Bona, a North Adams resident studying hospitality at Lasell University in Newton, recently earned a Problem-Solving Six Sigma Yellow Belt Certification. Bona also shared a presentation on an original concept developed for a course on food and beverage management in hospitality called "Tipsy Traveler" at the University's Fall Career Readiness Symposium in December 2020.
St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., has named the following students to its dean's list for the fall 2020 semester:
Julia Bronson of Monterey, a member of the Class of 2021, is majoring in environmental studies. She attended Monument Mountain Regional High School, Great Barrington.
Ella Korte of West Stockbridge, a member of the Class of 2024, attended Pittsfield High School.
Clarissa Pollard of Cummington, a member of the Class of 2024, attended Stratton Mountain School in Stratton, Vt.