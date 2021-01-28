Vinicius Pimenta Lamego of Pittsfield and Danielle S. Fusini of Windsor have been named to the fall 2020 semester dean's list at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.
Julia Jammalo of Clarksburg, Diana Raifstanger of Great Barrington and Alexis Huxtable of Pittsfield received dean's list honors for the fall 2020 semester at Fairfield (Conn.) University. In order to be placed on the dean's list, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours in a semester, have no outstanding or incomplete grades for that semester, and have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better.
American International College in Springfield has named a number of area students to its dean's list for the fall 2020 semester. The following students have achieved a 3.3 to 4.0 grade point average: Stephanie Giusti and Rebecca Herman of Chester; Sean Soper of Dalton; Shannon Finnegan and Amanda Rubito of Lee; Alyssa Anderson, Louis Martial Anwobor, Shannon Bourque, Ava Bressette, Nicole Gamberoni, Devon Walker, and Troy Schweitzer, all of Pittsfield; and Abigail Wells of Windsor.
Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., has named the following Berkshire County students to its dean's list for the fall 2020 semester:
Isabelle Bote of Williamstown, a junior majoring in art history, is a graduate of Mount Greylock Regional High School.
Samuel Dils of Williamstown, a junior majoring in literature, is a graduate of Mount Greylock Regional High School.
Jacob Hane of Williamstown, a junior majoring in classical languages, is a graduate of Mount Greylock Regional High School.
Riley Nichols of Pittsfield, a senior majoring in philosophy, is a graduate of Pittsfield High School.
To be named to the dean's list, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.