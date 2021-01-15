Noah Kalischer-Coggins, son of Tanya Kalischer and Chris Coggins of Lenox, has been named to the dean's list at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., for the fall 2020 semester. Dean's list requires a semester grade point average of 93.350 or better.
Kalischer-Coggins is a junior majoring in film and minoring in religion. He is a 2018 graduate of Lenox Memorial Middle and High School.
•
Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa., has announced its dean's list for the fall 2020 semester. Local students include Alegra Secor of Drury and Olivia Thiemann of West Stockbridge. Dean's list requires a term GPA of 3.50 or higher.
•
Nichols College in Dudley has named area students to its dean's list and president's list for the fall 2020 semester.
Dean's list students include Thomas Astle of Pittsfield, Brandon Hoffman of Dalton and Donovan Sawyer of Monterey. Dean's list requires a minimum GPA of 3.5 and no grades below B- during the semester.
Madeleine Soudant of Great Barrington has achieved president's list honors. President's list requires a GPA of 3.85 or higher and no grades below B- for the semester.