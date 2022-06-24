Andrew Sondrini of Dalton, son of Neal Sondrini of the town of Florida and Mary Ellen Ropelewski of Dalton, was recently inducted into the Iota Phi Chapter of Phi Alpha, the National Honor Society for Social Work, at Westfield State University. A social work major, Sondrini is a junior with a 3.91 overall grade point average.
Troy Brainerd of Dalton has been named to the president's list at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire for the spring 2022 semester. To be named to the president's list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. A meteorology major, Brainerd attained a 4.0 GPA for the spring semester. He is the son of Steven Brainerd of Hemlock Hill, Dalton, and Deidre Brainerd and George Baldasarre of Field Street, Dalton.
Noah Kalischer-Coggins, son of Tanya Kalischer and Chris Coggins of Lenox, graduated with honors from Wesleyan University in May with a major in film studies and a minor in religion. Kalischer-Coggins was also named to the dean's list for the spring semester. Dean's list requires a semester grade point average of 93.350 or better. He graduated from Lenox Memorial Middle and High School in 2018.
Hadley DeVarennes of Lee has been named to the dean's list at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa., for the spring 2022 semester. Dean's list requires a term grade point average of 3.50 or higher.
Olivia Johnson of Lee was named to the president's list at College of Charleston in South Carolina for the spring 2022 semester. Johnson is majoring in public health. To qualify for president's list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.