Alex White of Dalton has been named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean's list for the 2020 fall semester. Dean's list requires a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
Suki Liang of Cheshire has been named to the dean's list for the 2020 fall semester at the University of New England in Maine. Dean's List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.
Madelyn Bronson of Pittsfield and Julia Esoldi of North Adams have been named to the dean's list at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, N.Y., for the fall 2020 semester. Dean's list requires a semester average of 3.5 without a D, F or incomplete grade.
Lasell University in Newton has named area students to its fall 2020 dean's list. A semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher is required. Students include Allison Borowsky of Dalton, Margaret Martin of Williamstown, Elizabeth Bona of North Adams, Mathieu Ouellet of Worthington, Matthew Stracuzzi of Pittsfield, and Michael Maruk of Pittsfield.
Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., has announced its fall 2020 dean's list. Dean's list requires a semester grade point average of 3.4 or higher.
The following students have earned this achievement: Jamie Barthe and Sierra Jamros of Adams; Kaylee Hayes of Chester; Corry Psutka, Fred Sears, Autumn Sheldon, and Emma Smith of Dalton; Mathew Fortin of Hinsdale; Madison Desantis and Michelle Desiata of Lee; and Norah Miller and Madison Tobin of Pittsfield.