Kelly McMahon, daughter of Daniel and Barbara McMahon of Dalton, has earned dean's list honors at Providence College in Providence, R.I., for the spring 2021 semester. A semester grade point average of 3.55 or better is required for dean's list honors.
Natalie Celebi of Pittsfield has been named to the spring 2021 semester dean's list at Purchase College in Purchase, N.Y. Celebi is studying creative writing. Dean's list requires a semester GPA of 3.5 for bachelor of arts and bachelor of science programs and 3.75 for bachelor of fine arts and bachelor of music performance programs.
Mary Hines of Pittsfield has been named to the dean's list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. for the spring 2021 semester. Hines is earning a bachelor of arts in media and culture, political science. Dean's list students are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within their division for the semester.