Bridgewater State University has named the following area residents to its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester: Kat Hoffstedt of Lanesborough; Karla Calvo of Lenox; Michaela Loring of New Marlborough; and John Capeless, Molly Conroy, Zachary Gage, and Adlai Greene, all of Pittsfield. Dean's list requires a 3.3 grade point average for the semester.

Jonathan Rooney of Chester has been named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo. Rooney's major is adventure education. Dean's list requires a semester GPA of 3.6 or better.

Lanesborough resident Destiny Anne Charron has been named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. Dean's list requires a GPA of 3.60 to 3.79. Charron, a first-year student, is enrolled in the bachelor of science in communications technology program with a concentration in audio engineering.

Pittsfield residents Kimberly Perkins and Adam Leonard have been named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Becker College in Worcester. Dean's list requires a term GPA of 3.50 or higher.

Perkins is pursuing an associate of science degree in veterinary science, veterinary technology. Leonard is pursuing a bachelor of arts in interactive media design, game production and management.

St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., has released its dean's list for the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year. Dean's list requires a GPA of 3.4 or better in the semester.

Area students achieving dean's list status at St. Anselm include Amber P. Topping of Dalton, Class of 2022, majoring in chemistry; Grace D. Guachione of Pittsfield, Class of 2021, majoring in business; Kennedy P. Merriam of Pittsfield, Class of 2022, majoring in Spanish; and Heather G. Perkins of Pittsfield, Class of 2022, majoring in business.

Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I., has named area students to its dean's list and president's list for the fall 2020 semester.

Julia Haddad of Pittsfield, a member of the Class of 2024, has been named to the president's list which requires a GPA of 4.0 or better.

Dean's list students include Lindsey Coe of Pittsfield, Class of 2021, and Sara Curry of Pittsfield, Class of 2024. Dean's list requires a GPA of 3.4 or better.