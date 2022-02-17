In recognition of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College in Boston has announced its dean's list for the tall 2021 semester.

To earn a spot on the dean's list, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

Local students receiving the honor include: Grace Caccaviello of Dalton, Ashleigh Fawcett of Pittsfield, Cole Lander of Pittsfield, Sophia Marley of Pittsfield, Ingrid O'Dell of Pittsfield,  Kaelynn Walsh of Dalton, and Samuel Webb of Sheffield.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.