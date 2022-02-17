In recognition of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College in Boston has announced its dean's list for the tall 2021 semester.
To earn a spot on the dean's list, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.
Local students receiving the honor include: Grace Caccaviello of Dalton, Ashleigh Fawcett of Pittsfield, Cole Lander of Pittsfield, Sophia Marley of Pittsfield, Ingrid O'Dell of Pittsfield, Kaelynn Walsh of Dalton, and Samuel Webb of Sheffield.