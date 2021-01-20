Fitchburg State University President Richard S. Lapidus has announced the students who qualified for inclusion on the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester.
A student is placed on the dean's list for the semester if an average grade of 3.20 or better is attained, and the student is attending the university full time.
Berkshire County students are listed by hometown.
Dalton: Jordyn T. Gagliardi, Aubrey J. Milligan, Derek Murphy.
Lee: Mikayla A. Desantis, Aaron S. Leon Sandoval.
Pittsfield: Jaclyn Boateng, Brooke E. Vanbramer, Shauna Wilcox.
Sheffield: Katilyn M. Decker.