Mary Hines of Pittsfield was named to the dean’s list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, for the 2020-21 fall semester. Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduates within their division for the semester are named to the dean’s list.
Amber Foster of Adams, a student at the Community College of Vermont, has been named to the fall 2020 student honors list. This honor recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.
Natalie Celebi of Pittsfield, a student at Purchase College in Purchase, N.Y., has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. Celebi is studying theater and performance. Dean’s list requires a semester GPA of 3.5 for bachelor of arts and bachelor of science programs and 3.75 for bachelor of fine arts and bachelor of music performance programs.
Norwich University in Northfield, Vt., has named area students to its president’s list and dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
Kailynne Frederick of Adams has earned president’s list recognition at Norwich. President’s list requires a semester grade point average of 4.0 and no failures in the previous fall or spring semester.
Peter Romeo of Lee has earned dean’s list recognition at Norwich. Dean’s list requires a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 and no failures in the previous fall or spring semester.