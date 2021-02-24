Northeastern University in Boston has named the following area students to the university's dean's list for the fall 2020:
Cameron Castonguay of Pittsfield is majoring in bioengineering.
Madeline Coco of Pittsfield is majoring in bioengineering.
Katherine Dumigan of Pittsfield is majoring in architecture.
Connor Ellrodt of Lenox is majoring in business administration.
Lucia Hoffman of Pittsfield is majoring in criminal justice/political science.
Shannon Jacoby of Lenox is majoring in business administration.
Jesse Kramer of Pittsfield is majoring in biology.
Olivia Kriedeman-Hubbard of Pittsfield is majoring in psychology.
Paolo Lichtenthal of West Stockbridge is majoring in economics/business administration.
Noah Mack of Pittsfield is majoring in business administration.
Liam O'Malley of Great Barrington is majoring in biochemistry.
Dominic Paris of Lanesborough is majoring in computer science.
Katherine Ricaurte of Lee is majoring in business administration.
Andrew Weston of Stockbridge has not declared a major.
Molly Wilson of Lanesborough is majoring in linguistics.
To achieve the dean's list distinction, students must have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career.