Paige Barrow, daughter of Peter and Karen Barrow of Adams, has been named to the fall 2020 semester dean's list at Westfield State University. Dean's list requires a grade point average of 3.3 or higher. Barrow is a sophomore majoring in social work. She graduated from Hoosac Valley High School in Cheshire in 2019 where she achieved high honors and was a member of the National Honor Society.
Lucienne Burnett of Great Barrington, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, N.J., has been named to the honors list for the fall 2020 semester. To qualify for the honors list, a student must carry a 3.5 or better GPA out of a possible 4.0.
The University of Tampa has named the following students to its dean's list for the fall 2020 semester: Catherine Boino of Dalton, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry; Natasha Shade of Pittsfield, a freshman majoring in nursing; and Jessie Tobin of Pittsfield, a senior majoring in advertising and public relations. Dean's list requires a GPA of 3.75 or higher.
The University of Maine has announced its dean's list for the fall 2020 semester. Local students include Emma Jourdain of Becket, Reva Whitman of Cheshire and David Jakacky of Lee.
The university has modified its dean's list policy for the fall 2020 term due to the pandemic. The 12 credit requirement has been waived. Instead, students are eligible if they earned dean's list recognition in spring 2020 and have placed all of their fall 2020 courses on pass/fail, or if they have earned a minimum GPA of 3.5, regardless of the number of credits taken.