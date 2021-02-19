Local residents have been named to the dean's list at the University of Massachusetts Lowell for the fall 2020 semester. 

Lydia Morawiec of Lee is majoring in electrical engineering.

Alyssa Heath of Lee is majoring in psychology.

Hannah Chrzanowski of Lenox Dale is majoring in nutritional science.

Bryce Pettograsso of Pittsfield is majoring in exercise science.

Driss Bourzgui of Pittsfield is majoring in mechanical engineering.

Artsem Yakavets of Pittsfield is majoring in information technology.

Sean Salinovici of Pittsfield is majoring in criminal justice.

Vincenzo Coppola of Pittsfield is majoring in electrical engineering.

Miles Cramer of Windsor is majoring in civil engineering.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.