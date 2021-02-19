Local residents have been named to the dean's list at the University of Massachusetts Lowell for the fall 2020 semester.
Lydia Morawiec of Lee is majoring in electrical engineering.
Alyssa Heath of Lee is majoring in psychology.
Hannah Chrzanowski of Lenox Dale is majoring in nutritional science.
Bryce Pettograsso of Pittsfield is majoring in exercise science.
Driss Bourzgui of Pittsfield is majoring in mechanical engineering.
Artsem Yakavets of Pittsfield is majoring in information technology.
Sean Salinovici of Pittsfield is majoring in criminal justice.
Vincenzo Coppola of Pittsfield is majoring in electrical engineering.
Miles Cramer of Windsor is majoring in civil engineering.