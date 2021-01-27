Lauree Hickok, president of the Canaan Historical Society, and Holly Rappleyea, director of the Hudson River Bank and Trust Foundation, announce an award of a $5,000 grant from HRBT Foundation toward the repair of a failing and leaking roof at the Society's 1829 Meeting House at 13 Warner's Crossing Road.
The Society’s headquarters is also a museum in a former church built in 1829. At this moment, the roof is open to the elements in one area and water is being caught in buckets below the opening. Happily, the leak is not in the main body of the museum threatening its collection.
The entire roof is soft and is need of replacement. Estimates for reroofing are in the range of $20,000.
The Society is seeking additional gifts to achieve the funds necessary to complete the roof repair. Donations can be mailed to Canaan Historical Society, P.O. Box 111, Canaan, NY 12029.