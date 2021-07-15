The Canaan Historical Society will be hosting two free programs this weekend at the Society's 1829 Meeting House, 13 Warner Crossing Road,
"Antique Tools" will be presented by Jack Steffiak at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, outside. The Meeting House will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Rain moves the program inside. Bring chairs.
Archeologist and cultural consultant Steve Oberon will lead "Processing Warner Tavern Dig Artifacts" from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 18. Old clothes are recommended for the project which involves cleaning, washing, identifying, and repackaging artifacts. To RSVP, email CanaanHistoricalSociety@gmail.com.
Information: canaanhistoricalsociety.org.