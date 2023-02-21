<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Egremont: Therapy dog team certification classes

Canine Link, an AKC-approved therapy dog service serving the Tri-State area, offers therapy-certification training classes for volunteers and their dogs.

Over the past 10 years, this non-profit organization has served over 20 facilities and certified over 100 therapy dog teams. Canine Link volunteers and their dogs visit a variety of places including schools, nursing homes, hospitals, senior centers, and libraries, all at no charge to the facility.

To volunteer, teams must complete eight therapy-certification training classes in order to graduate and be certified. For more information, visit cltherapydogs.org or call 855-595-4651.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

