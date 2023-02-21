Egremont: Therapy dog team certification classes

Canine Link, an AKC-approved therapy dog service serving the Tri-State area, offers therapy-certification training classes for volunteers and their dogs.
Over the past 10 years, this non-profit organization has served over 20 facilities and certified over 100 therapy dog teams. Canine Link volunteers and their dogs visit a variety of places including schools, nursing homes, hospitals, senior centers, and libraries, all at no charge to the facility.
To volunteer, teams must complete eight therapy-certification training classes in order to graduate and be certified. For more information, visit cltherapydogs.org or call 855-595-4651.