<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lenox: Choir performing Bach Magnificat

The Cantilena Chamber Choir will present the Bach Magnificat with orchestra, soloists and chorus at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 88 Walker St.

Also included on the program will be monumental works for chorus and organ for the English cathedral by Howells and Bainton.

Organist Aaron Likeness serves on the music faculty of Bard College at Simon’s Rock and is active as a soloist and collaborator in the New York and Boston metropolitan areas.

The Cantilena Chamber Choir is under the direction of Andrea Goodman.

Tickets are $35 general admission and $25 for seniors. For tickets and more information, visit cantilenachoir.org, phone 518-791-0185 or email satbchoir@yahoo.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all