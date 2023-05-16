Lenox: Choir performing Bach Magnificat

The Cantilena Chamber Choir will present the Bach Magnificat with orchestra, soloists and chorus at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 88 Walker St.
Also included on the program will be monumental works for chorus and organ for the English cathedral by Howells and Bainton.
Organist Aaron Likeness serves on the music faculty of Bard College at Simon’s Rock and is active as a soloist and collaborator in the New York and Boston metropolitan areas.
The Cantilena Chamber Choir is under the direction of Andrea Goodman.
Tickets are $35 general admission and $25 for seniors. For tickets and more information, visit cantilenachoir.org, phone 518-791-0185 or email satbchoir@yahoo.com.