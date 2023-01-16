Lenox: Cantilena Choir invites singers

The Cantilena Chamber Choir seeks experienced and dedicated singers with good sight-reading and vocal abilities for its 2023 spring concert season at Trinity Church, 88 Walker St. Limited openings are available in all voice parts. Professional singers will be compensated.
Rehearsals for concerts in March and May take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Feb. 1. The May concert includes the Bach Magnificat with orchestra.
Now in its 19th season, the choir is under the direction of Andrea Goodman who has held professorships at the Cincinnati Conservatory, New York University and Skidmore College, and has performed with choirs and music festivals worldwide including St. Petersburg, Paris, Rome, and Vienna.
For more information, visit cantilenachoir.org, call 518-791-0185 or email satbchoir@yahoo.com.