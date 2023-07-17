New Marlborough: Cantina 229 reopens for Flying Cloud benefit

The Cantina 229 restaurant, which officially closed on Feb. 11 after eight years of service, will be reopening for one night to raise funds for Flying Cloud Institute’s creative learning programs.
The special event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 24, at 229 Hartsville-New Marlborough Road.
The fundraiser includes dinner prepared by Chef Josh Irwin, cocktails created by Moon Cloud's Billy Jack Paul, music by Flying Cloud alum DJ Jules Jenssen, and an auction.
General admission for one person is $150 and includes dinner, two drinks and entertainment. There will be general seating on the porch, inside or lawn, and guests may bring their own blankets.
A reserved table for six people is available for $1,500. Advance tickets are required and can be purchased at flyingcloudinstitute.org.