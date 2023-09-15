Pittsfield: Career mapping workshops at BCC

Berkshire Community College's Community Education and Workforce Development Department will hold a series of career mapping workshops in September and October.
Life coach Janet Forest will begin with an in-person session, followed by five 90-minute remote workshops.
Part 1, "Identify Your Ideal Career Path," will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at BCC’s main campus. The intention of this workshop is to help attendees create a realistic vision for their career path and learn what they need to do to achieve it. Cost is $25.
Part 2, "Mapping Your Career Transition," is a five-week, remote group coaching series of workshops, held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 27 through Oct. 25.
As a follow-up to Part 1, the workshops will help attendees to further clarify a vision for their career, develop confidence and strategies for a successful job search and start taking actionable steps towards their professional goals. Attendees must register for all five workshops. Cost is $200 for five sessions.
By the end of the program, attendees will be equipped to submit five job applications, learn three effective job search strategies and craft five questions to ask in an interview.
To register, visit berkshirecc.edu/career-mapping.