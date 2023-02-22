<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: Free CATA programs for caregivers & kids with disabilities

Community Access to the Arts is hosting free yoga and art-making programs for parents, caregivers and their kids and teens with disabilities. Workshops will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, March 4 to 25, at the CATA studios, 420 Stockbridge Road. 

The workshops are part of CATA’s new series of “Create & Restore” programs, designed to relieve stress and promote wellbeing for people with disabilities and their caregivers.

Caregivers will enjoy a gentle yoga class while the young person with a disability they care for enjoys a painting class in a separate studio.

Each program is free of charge and participants are welcome to attend as many workshops as they like. All levels and abilities are welcome and no experience is necessary.

Registration is preferred but drop-ins are okay. To register, email Kara Smith at Kara@CATAarts.org or call CATA at 413-528-5485. For more information, including COVID safety protocols, visit cataarts.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

