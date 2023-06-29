Berkshire County: Two venues hosting CATA art show

Community Access to the Arts' annual art show, "I Am a Part of Art," takes place in partnership with the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown and the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts in Pittsfield.
The exhibit features a collection of paintings, drawings and sculptures by more than 150 artists with disabilities. Artwork is available for sale, with proceeds benefiting CATA programs as well as individual artists.
The exhibit at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Ave., runs from June 30 to Aug. 23 with a free opening celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, with many of the artists in attendance. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and by appointment. Admission is free.
The exhibit at the Clark Art Institute’s Lunder Center at Stone Hill, 227 South St., runs from July 15 to Oct. 29. A free “Meet the Artists” and Community Art Making event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. The Lunder Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission to the exhibit is free.